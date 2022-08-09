SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Acquired by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,465 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $3,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 4,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,308 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

Insider Transactions at SEI Investments

In related news, insider Dennis Mcgonigle sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $1,930,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 576,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,802,964.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SEI Investments Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SEIC shares. William Blair reiterated a “mkt perform” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on SEI Investments to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on SEI Investments from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on SEI Investments from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.50.

Shares of SEIC stock opened at $55.89 on Tuesday. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $51.07 and a fifty-two week high of $65.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.99.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $481.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.18 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 28.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 1st that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 19.18%.

SEI Investments Profile

(Get Rating)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.