Sentry Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,259 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,456 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Stock Down 2.4 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $2.34 on Tuesday, reaching $93.92. The stock had a trading volume of 187,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,308,475. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $296.70. The company has a market capitalization of $108.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.49.

PYPL has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen decreased their target price on PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on PayPal from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on PayPal from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PayPal from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.38.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.