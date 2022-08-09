Sentry Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 702 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sepio Capital LP lifted its stake in American Tower by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 2,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,564,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,397,980,000 after buying an additional 450,273 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 337,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,789,000 after buying an additional 4,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 3,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Tower Stock Performance

NYSE AMT traded up $1.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $274.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,517,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $127.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.46. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $220.00 and a twelve month high of $303.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $256.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.57.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $1.43 per share. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 94.08%.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,123.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,123.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,516.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Sunday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.69.

About American Tower

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

