Sentry Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Girard Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 2,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 21,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $382,000. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,542,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Caterpillar stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $186.27. 22,356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,850,166. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $191.05 and its 200-day moving average is $203.50. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.08 and a 12 month high of $237.90. The stock has a market cap of $98.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total value of $590,356.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

