Sentry Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,343 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,412 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 175.0% in the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1,125.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 301 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABT traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.94. The company had a trading volume of 44,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,531,261. The stock has a market cap of $189.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.49. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $101.24 and a 1 year high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 39.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,552.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,552.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $5,457,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,923,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,630,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $112.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.46.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

