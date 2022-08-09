Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 190 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,127 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLK. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. AMJ Financial Wealth Management increased its position in BlackRock by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 753 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 729 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital increased its position in BlackRock by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 4,462 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,649 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLK has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on BlackRock from $747.00 to $725.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $873.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $794.08.

Insider Activity

BlackRock Trading Down 0.3 %

In other BlackRock news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,461,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other BlackRock news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,461,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at $385,963,264.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLK traded down $1.94 on Tuesday, reaching $694.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,703. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $575.60 and a 12-month high of $973.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $633.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $685.01.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 30.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

