Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 508 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up approximately 0.7% of Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,533,258 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,001,395,000 after acquiring an additional 542,398 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,809,021 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,518,636,000 after acquiring an additional 197,415 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,895,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,257,382,000 after acquiring an additional 77,517 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,431,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,949,003,000 after buying an additional 624,821 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,403,800,000. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $680.46.

Broadcom Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $11.55 on Tuesday, hitting $533.98. The stock had a trading volume of 17,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,014. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $518.00 and a 200 day moving average of $561.41. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $462.66 and a twelve month high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $0.51. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 81.31%.

Broadcom declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

