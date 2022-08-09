Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 7,269 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 57,674 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,269 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of T. Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Summitry LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 111,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 24,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co increased its position in shares of AT&T by 1.2% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 41,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Karpas Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 63,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have issued reports on T shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen decreased their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.89.
AT&T Trading Up 0.6 %
AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. AT&T’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AT&T Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 40.81%.
AT&T Profile
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
