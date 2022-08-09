Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 824 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 824 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.8% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 386,043 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $113,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Danaher by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 167,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,201,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Danaher in the first quarter worth about $88,000. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Danaher by 33.7% in the first quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the first quarter worth about $65,000. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $286.35. 13,183 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,313,979. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $262.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.14. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $233.71 and a 52-week high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $208.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at $20,171,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,571.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

