Sepio Capital LP Buys New Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Sepio Capital LP bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 11,150 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 265.1% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 179 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on NXPI shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $181.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.95.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NXPI opened at $179.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.15. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $140.33 and a twelve month high of $239.91.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.50. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 49.45%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 36.90%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

