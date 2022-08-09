Sepio Capital LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Sepio Capital LP trimmed its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $2,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth $429,797,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,623,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,529,000 after acquiring an additional 631,800 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,509,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,843,000 after acquiring an additional 470,982 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Charter Communications by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,655,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,643,072,000 after buying an additional 260,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,106,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,829,000 after buying an additional 217,744 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $825.00 to $805.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Charter Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $582.00 to $515.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $603.00 to $393.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $670.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $644.72.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $464.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.91. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $407.75 and a 52 week high of $825.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $466.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $517.16.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $1.98. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 31.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

