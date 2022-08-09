Sepio Capital LP Has $1.48 Million Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Sepio Capital LP trimmed its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 62.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,563 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,374 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 82.0% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 24.1% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Match Group by 547.5% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 34,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 29,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Match Group by 8.6% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Match Group

In other Match Group news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim acquired 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,017,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,280. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Match Group Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of MTCH opened at $68.11 on Tuesday. Match Group, Inc. has a one year low of $59.15 and a one year high of $182.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.85, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.07 and a 200 day moving average of $88.03.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MTCH. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Match Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush cut their price objective on Match Group from $130.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen dropped their price target on Match Group from $128.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Match Group from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.86.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

