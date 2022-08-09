Sepio Capital LP Has $15.91 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sepio Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,697 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.4% of Sepio Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,196,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,545,866,000 after acquiring an additional 205,225 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,608,366 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,696,262,000 after acquiring an additional 58,955 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,669,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,474,847,000 after acquiring an additional 97,666 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,752,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,857,740,000 after acquiring an additional 87,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,082,944 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,920,776,000 after acquiring an additional 48,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total value of $96,542.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,714,682.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total value of $96,542.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,714,682.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,352 shares of company stock worth $15,690,955 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Alphabet from $157.50 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen decreased their price target on Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.40.

GOOG opened at $118.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.43. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.21 and a 1 year high of $152.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $26.24 by ($25.03). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period last year, the company posted $27.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

