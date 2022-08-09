Sepio Capital LP Invests $2.45 Million in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Sepio Capital LP purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 6.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LHX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,594,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $231.75 on Tuesday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.71 and a 52-week high of $279.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $233.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.83.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.07. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.14%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

