Sepio Capital LP Lowers Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Sepio Capital LP decreased its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,344 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 661 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,554,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,409,651,000 after buying an additional 5,430,918 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $285,977,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 15.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,066,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $481,372,000 after acquiring an additional 558,053 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,606,056 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $639,597,000 after acquiring an additional 483,359 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,660,880 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,758,090,000 after acquiring an additional 399,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $118.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.50. The company has a market cap of $33.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.01. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.37 and a 12-month high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 22.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on YUM. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $146.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.46.

About Yum! Brands



YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Articles

