Sepio Capital LP Purchases New Shares in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Sepio Capital LP purchased a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 61,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,283,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup during the first quarter valued at $227,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet lowered Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Citigroup from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.95.

Citigroup Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $51.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.18 and a 200 day moving average of $53.74. The company has a market cap of $99.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.44 and a 12-month high of $74.64.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.63. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The company had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.