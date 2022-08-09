Sepio Capital LP Sells 304 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Sepio Capital LP cut its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Markel were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MKL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Markel during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Markel during the fourth quarter valued at about $391,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Markel during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Markel by 734.2% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 20,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,798,000 after acquiring an additional 17,687 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Markel by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Markel news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,202.46 per share, with a total value of $60,123.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 42,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,595,909.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Markel news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,202.46 per share, with a total value of $60,123.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 42,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,595,909.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,196.54 per share, for a total transaction of $57,433.92. Following the purchase, the director now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,579.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MKL. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet cut Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Markel from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Markel from $1,500.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,450.00.

Shares of MKL stock opened at $1,186.76 on Tuesday. Markel Co. has a 1 year low of $1,162.00 and a 1 year high of $1,519.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,293.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,330.07. The company has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 674.30 and a beta of 0.70.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $45.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.43 by $23.59. Markel had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 0.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $19.14 EPS. Research analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 71.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

