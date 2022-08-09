Sepio Capital LP Sells 901 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

Sepio Capital LP cut its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 901 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP owned about 0.11% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,103,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 131.4% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 34,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 64,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $18.04 on Tuesday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $17.01 and a 52 week high of $23.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.26 and a 200-day moving average of $19.87.

