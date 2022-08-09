Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Sesen Bio Stock Performance

Sesen Bio stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,834,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,551,633. Sesen Bio has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $6.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.76 million, a PE ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Sesen Bio by 26.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 24,568 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Sesen Bio in the first quarter valued at about $276,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Sesen Bio by 8.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 642,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 49,135 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Sesen Bio by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,339,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 52,274 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sesen Bio by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,694,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,652,000 after purchasing an additional 328,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sesen Bio Company Profile

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SESN. TheStreet upgraded Sesen Bio from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates include Vicineum, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; to treat non-muscle invasive carcinoma in situ of the bladder in patients previously treated with BCG; and for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, as well as VB6-845d, a product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of an anti-epithelial cell adhesion molecule-positive solid tumors.

