Shadows 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $12,896.00 (DOWS)

Shadows (DOWS) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. Over the last week, Shadows has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. Shadows has a market cap of $344,272.14 and $12,896.00 worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shadows coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,118.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004341 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004338 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003836 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004320 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00038040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.67 or 0.00128757 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00063289 BTC.

About Shadows

Shadows is a coin. It launched on March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 39,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,500,000 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi.

Shadows Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadows directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shadows should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shadows using one of the exchanges listed above.

