ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) PT Raised to $255.00 at Morgan Stanley

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $201.00 to $255.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.98% from the stock’s current price.

SWAV has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $221.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $245.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $176.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.14.

ShockWave Medical Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SWAV opened at $221.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 6.07. ShockWave Medical has a 1 year low of $113.36 and a 1 year high of $249.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.52. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 288.01 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Activity

ShockWave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $120.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.51 million. ShockWave Medical had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 9.70%. ShockWave Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ShockWave Medical news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total value of $833,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,529,981.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other ShockWave Medical news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total transaction of $833,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,529,981.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total transaction of $2,113,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,133,985.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,112 shares of company stock valued at $8,574,488. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ShockWave Medical

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,568,000. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $387,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 1st quarter worth $413,000. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

Further Reading

