Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) Price Target Cut to €104.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Barclays from €135.00 ($137.76) to €104.00 ($106.12) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Shop Apotheke Europe from €175.00 ($178.57) to €160.00 ($163.27) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Baader Bank upgraded Shop Apotheke Europe to a “buy” rating and set a €110.00 ($112.24) price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.67.

Shop Apotheke Europe Stock Performance

SAEYY remained flat at $9.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.52. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 52 week low of $7.58 and a 52 week high of $18.79.

About Shop Apotheke Europe

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

