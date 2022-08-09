Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Price Target Increased to $21.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Barclays to $21.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 6.54% from the stock’s previous close.
SGFY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Signify Health from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Signify Health in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Signify Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Signify Health from $14.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Signify Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Signify Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.
Signify Health Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of SGFY traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.47. The stock had a trading volume of 75,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,927. Signify Health has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $28.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.82. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.82.
Signify Health Company Profile
Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.
