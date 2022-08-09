Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Price Target Increased to $21.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Barclays to $21.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 6.54% from the stock’s previous close.

SGFY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Signify Health from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Signify Health in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Signify Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Signify Health from $14.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Signify Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Signify Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of SGFY traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.47. The stock had a trading volume of 75,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,927. Signify Health has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $28.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.82. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGFY. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Signify Health by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,956,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,088 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Signify Health by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 20,992,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,009,000 after purchasing an additional 981,902 shares during the last quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signify Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,742,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,525,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,969,000 after acquiring an additional 601,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,525,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,577,000 after acquiring an additional 601,657 shares in the last quarter.

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

