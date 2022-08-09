Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) Director Purchases C$64,337.00 in Stock

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE – Get Rating) Director Walter Coles Jr. purchased 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.07 per share, with a total value of C$64,337.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 721,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,100,863.60.

Walter Coles Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 8th, Walter Coles Jr. purchased 7,100 shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.56 per share, with a total value of C$53,676.00.

On Friday, August 5th, Walter Coles Jr. purchased 3,700 shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.30 per share, with a total value of C$27,010.00.

On Friday, July 29th, Walter Coles Jr. purchased 6,400 shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.03 per share, with a total value of C$44,992.00.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Walter Coles Jr. purchased 10,640 shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.02 per share, with a total value of C$64,052.80.

On Monday, July 11th, Walter Coles Jr. bought 9,800 shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$6.37 per share, with a total value of C$62,426.00.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Walter Coles Jr. bought 75,000 shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$10.44 per share, with a total value of C$782,925.00.

Shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) stock opened at C$2.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.62 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.62. The company has a market cap of C$431.26 million and a P/E ratio of -9.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. Skeena Resources Limited has a 1 year low of C$0.38 and a 1 year high of C$3.12.

About Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V)

SKE has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Scotiabank set a C$17.00 target price on Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

Skeena Resources Limited, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious metal properties in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine covering an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; the Spectrum-GJ copper-gold properties covering an area of 43,500 hectares; and the Porter Idaho silver property that consists of 46 crown-granted mineral claims; and Blackdome gold mine property.

