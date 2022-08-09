SkinCoin (SKIN) Price Up 2.8% Over Last 7 Days

SkinCoin (SKIN) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. SkinCoin has a market capitalization of $57,617.77 and approximately $16,893.00 worth of SkinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SkinCoin has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. One SkinCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SkinCoin Profile

SkinCoin (SKIN) is a coin. SkinCoin’s total supply is 388,183,483 coins and its circulating supply is 88,183,483 coins. SkinCoin’s official Twitter account is @skincoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. SkinCoin’s official website is skincoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Skincoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency for making bets, accepting and sending payments for game skins in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2, Team Fortress 2. Skincoin Tokens (SKIN) are to be released via the Ethereum blockchain platform. Tokens shall be used for trading with game sites, buying/selling skins, making bets on gambling and betting platforms. “

