SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Given New $15.75 Price Target at Compass Point

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Compass Point to $15.75 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Compass Point’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SLRC. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of SLR Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of SLR Investment in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Hovde Group reduced their price target on shares of SLR Investment to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of SLR Investment from $19.00 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.18.

Shares of SLRC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.10. 7,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,780. SLR Investment has a fifty-two week low of $13.74 and a fifty-two week high of $20.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $827.03 million, a P/E ratio of 71.91 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,057,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,912,000 after purchasing an additional 86,375 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC lifted its holdings in SLR Investment by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,895,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,362,000 after buying an additional 306,084 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in SLR Investment by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 932,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,905,000 after buying an additional 355,581 shares in the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC increased its position in shares of SLR Investment by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 365,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,622,000 after purchasing an additional 6,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of SLR Investment by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 302,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,483,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares during the last quarter.

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

