SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Given New $15.75 Price Target at Compass Point

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Compass Point to $15.75 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Compass Point’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.30% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SLRC. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of SLR Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of SLR Investment in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Hovde Group reduced their price target on shares of SLR Investment to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of SLR Investment from $19.00 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.18.
SLR Investment Stock Performance
Shares of SLRC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.10. 7,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,780. SLR Investment has a fifty-two week low of $13.74 and a fifty-two week high of $20.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $827.03 million, a P/E ratio of 71.91 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SLR Investment
About SLR Investment
SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.
