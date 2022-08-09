SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Posted by on Aug 9th, 2022

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWIGet Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Robert W. Baird to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SWI. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.60.

SolarWinds Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SWI traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.62. 7,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,108. SolarWinds has a 1 year low of $9.28 and a 1 year high of $20.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.92 and a 200 day moving average of $11.99.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWIGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $176.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.53 million. SolarWinds had a negative net margin of 91.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SolarWinds will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of SolarWinds

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in SolarWinds in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in SolarWinds by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 75,335 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 4,296 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in SolarWinds by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 60,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 27,183 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in SolarWinds by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 259,992 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,689,000 after buying an additional 42,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in SolarWinds by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 185,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,629,000 after buying an additional 9,899 shares during the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SolarWinds

(Get Rating)

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.

See Also

Stock Target Advisor logo

Analyst Recommendations for SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI)

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.