SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Robert W. Baird to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SWI. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.60.

Shares of NYSE SWI traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.62. 7,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,108. SolarWinds has a 1 year low of $9.28 and a 1 year high of $20.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.92 and a 200 day moving average of $11.99.

SolarWinds ( NYSE:SWI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $176.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.53 million. SolarWinds had a negative net margin of 91.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SolarWinds will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in SolarWinds in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in SolarWinds by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 75,335 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 4,296 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in SolarWinds by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 60,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 27,183 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in SolarWinds by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 259,992 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,689,000 after buying an additional 42,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in SolarWinds by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 185,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,629,000 after buying an additional 9,899 shares during the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.

