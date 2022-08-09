Solrise Finance Price Hits $0.0312 (SLRS)

Solrise Finance (SLRS) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. Solrise Finance has a total market cap of $2.25 million and approximately $185,701.00 worth of Solrise Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Solrise Finance has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Solrise Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0312 or 0.00000134 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Solrise Finance alerts:

Concordium (CCD) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000065 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004310 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00015108 BTC.

About Solrise Finance

Solrise Finance’s total supply is 998,999,955 coins and its circulating supply is 71,984,100 coins. Solrise Finance’s official Twitter account is @SolriseFinance.

Solrise Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solrise Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solrise Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Solrise Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Solrise Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Solrise Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.