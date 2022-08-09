Solrise Finance Price Hits $0.0312 (SLRS)

Solrise Finance (SLRS) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. Solrise Finance has a total market cap of $2.25 million and approximately $185,701.00 worth of Solrise Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Solrise Finance has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Solrise Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0312 or 0.00000134 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Concordium (CCD) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000065 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004310 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001591 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002223 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00015108 BTC.
About Solrise Finance
Solrise Finance’s total supply is 998,999,955 coins and its circulating supply is 71,984,100 coins. Solrise Finance’s official Twitter account is @SolriseFinance.
Solrise Finance Coin Trading
