Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Shares Purchased by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,697 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $10,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Sony Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,167,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,784,000 after acquiring an additional 32,771 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sony Group by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,082,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,776,000 after buying an additional 57,461 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Sony Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,032,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,486,000 after buying an additional 14,617 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Sony Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 883,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,661,000 after buying an additional 26,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its stake in shares of Sony Group by 16.7% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 668,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,893,000 after buying an additional 95,881 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Sony Group Stock Performance

Shares of SONY opened at $84.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $104.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.45. Sony Group Co. has a 12-month low of $79.05 and a 12-month high of $133.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.05). Sony Group had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $19.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SONY shares. TheStreet cut Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup cut shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Sony Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

Sony Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.