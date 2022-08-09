SORA Validator Token Trading Down 20.6% This Week (VAL)

SORA Validator Token (VAL) traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. SORA Validator Token has a market cap of $36,071.64 and approximately $27,738.00 worth of SORA Validator Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SORA Validator Token has traded down 20.6% against the US dollar. One SORA Validator Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0884 or 0.00000381 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,207.56 or 1.00002757 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00049416 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001293 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00028104 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000047 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004291 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00009715 BTC.

SORA Validator Token Coin Profile

VAL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. SORA Validator Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 408,003 coins. The Reddit community for SORA Validator Token is https://reddit.com/r/SORA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SORA Validator Token’s official Twitter account is @Valorbit and its Facebook page is accessible here. SORA Validator Token’s official website is sora.org. SORA Validator Token’s official message board is medium.com/sora-xor.

SORA Validator Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

