SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Stock Position Lifted by Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 183.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 44,729 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up approximately 3.7% of Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $23,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $653,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,640,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,244,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 131.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.31% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $328.33. 60,005 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,000,882. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $316.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $331.02. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $296.39 and a one year high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

