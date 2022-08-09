SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Stake Lessened by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPYG. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $59.45 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $50.01 and a 52 week high of $73.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.37.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

