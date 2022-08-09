SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Position Reduced by Ulland Investment Advisors LLC

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 65.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,550 shares during the quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,083,000. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 356.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 144,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,099,000 after purchasing an additional 112,742 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 204.2% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 160,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,912,000 after purchasing an additional 107,834 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,630,000. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $3,327,000.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:SLYG traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.53. The stock had a trading volume of 76,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,187. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.86 and its 200 day moving average is $78.21. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.38 and a fifty-two week high of $96.85.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.