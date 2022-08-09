Spectris plc (LON:SXS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Spectris plc (LON:SXS – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,424 ($41.37).

SXS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,650 ($44.10) price objective on shares of Spectris in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,485 ($42.11) price objective on shares of Spectris in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,835 ($46.34) price target on shares of Spectris in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get Spectris alerts:

Spectris Trading Down 0.5 %

LON:SXS opened at GBX 2,989 ($36.12) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.94, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,678.77. Spectris has a one year low of GBX 2,371 ($28.65) and a one year high of GBX 4,167 ($50.35). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,896.87 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,889.23.

Spectris Cuts Dividend

About Spectris

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 24.10 ($0.29) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. Spectris’s payout ratio is 40.11%.

(Get Rating)

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through Malvern Panalytical, HBK, Omega and Industrial Solutions segments. The Malvern Panalytical segment provides measurement and materials characterization and efficiency in R&D and manufacturing sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spectris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.