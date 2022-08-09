Splintershards Hits One Day Volume of $1.53 Million (SPS)

Splintershards (SPS) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. One Splintershards coin can currently be bought for about $0.0738 or 0.00000322 BTC on popular exchanges. Splintershards has a market cap of $58.34 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Splintershards has traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000921 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000688 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded down 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000199 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00013458 BTC.

Jade Protocol (JADE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00079339 BTC.

ApeSwap (BANANA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Bogged (BOG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001359 BTC.

DeXit Network (DXT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Splintershards Coin Profile

Splintershards (SPS) is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 891,765,479 coins and its circulating supply is 790,047,468 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands.

Splintershards Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splintershards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Splintershards should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Splintershards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

