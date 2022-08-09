StaFi Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.52 Million (FIS)

StaFi (FIS) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 9th. StaFi has a market cap of $25.39 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of StaFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StaFi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00001796 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, StaFi has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00117971 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00022790 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001508 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.24 or 0.00270385 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00037334 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00009594 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000270 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000133 BTC.

About StaFi

StaFi uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 7th, 2020. StaFi’s total supply is 114,911,733 coins and its circulating supply is 60,452,000 coins. StaFi’s official website is www.stafi.io. StaFi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. StaFi’s official message board is medium.com/stafi.

StaFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StaFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StaFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StaFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

