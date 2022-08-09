Stanley Electric (OTCMKTS:STAEF) Trading 10.3% Higher

Stanley Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STAEF – Get Rating) rose 10.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.76 and last traded at $17.76. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.10.

Stanley Electric Trading Up 10.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.49.

About Stanley Electric

Stanley Electric Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufacture, sells, and import/export of automotive and other light bulbs. It operates through Automotive Equipment, Electronic Components, and Applied Electronic Products segments. The Automotive Equipment Business segment offers LED, HID, and halogen headlamps; rear combination, turn signal, and fog lamps; and automotive LED and light bulbs, etc.

