Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,242 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1,625.1% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 288,234 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,715,000 after acquiring an additional 271,526 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 134,459 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $15,727,000 after acquiring an additional 6,263 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 23,033 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,497 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $536,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Starbucks Price Performance

Several research analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Starbucks from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Starbucks from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.92.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $85.79 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $120.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.21%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

