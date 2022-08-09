Status Hits Market Capitalization of $109.50 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. Status has a total market capitalization of $109.50 million and approximately $4.79 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Status has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Status coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0316 or 0.00000138 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $22,896.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004368 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004368 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003837 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004362 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00036824 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00127852 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00068473 BTC.

Status Profile

Status is a coin. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. Status’ official website is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Status Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

