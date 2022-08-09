Stephens Downgrades Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) to Equal Weight

Stephens lowered shares of Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $13.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $22.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Open Lending from $28.00 to $17.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Open Lending from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Open Lending from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Open Lending from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.89.

Shares of LPRO stock opened at $11.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.77. Open Lending has a one year low of $9.12 and a one year high of $42.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 17.78 and a quick ratio of 17.78.

Open Lending ( NASDAQ:LPRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The business had revenue of $52.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.40 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 21.02%. Open Lending’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Open Lending will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPRO. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Open Lending during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Open Lending during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Open Lending by 182.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

