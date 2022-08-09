StockNews.com Downgrades American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) to Sell

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AMH. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $37.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down previously from $48.00) on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.68.

AMH stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.20. 2,572,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,745,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.85 and a 200-day moving average of $37.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 65.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.58. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $32.60 and a 1 year high of $44.07.

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.22). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 3.48%. The company had revenue of $361.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.35 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.71 per share, for a total transaction of $7,142,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,830,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,353,438.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 200,706 shares of company stock worth $7,161,700. Insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Family Management Corp increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.7% during the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 54,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 6.5% in the first quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 6,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Makena Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 177,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,734,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

