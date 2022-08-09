StockNews.com Downgrades InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Separately, Bank of America initiated coverage on InterDigital in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set an underperform rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

InterDigital Stock Performance

Shares of IDCC opened at $56.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. InterDigital has a 12 month low of $56.13 and a 12 month high of $75.25. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.98.

InterDigital Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at InterDigital

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

In other news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 1,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total value of $97,996.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,266,155.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 1,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total value of $97,996.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,155.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean F. Rankin sold 814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total value of $54,399.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,441 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,712.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InterDigital

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in InterDigital by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,295 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 7,571 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in InterDigital during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,542,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in InterDigital by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in InterDigital by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 39,096 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in InterDigital during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,973,000. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Europe. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

Further Reading

