StockNews.com Lowers Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $341.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $316.06.

Eli Lilly and Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $302.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.42 billion, a PE ratio of 48.25, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $315.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $290.06. Eli Lilly and has a twelve month low of $220.20 and a twelve month high of $335.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.52%.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 80,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.53, for a total value of $24,432,625.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,493,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,914,812,113.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 80,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.53, for a total value of $24,432,625.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,493,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,914,812,113.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,195,396 shares of company stock worth $380,134,601 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eli Lilly and

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

