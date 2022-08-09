StockNews.com Lowers Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FNGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $88.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $113.17.

Shares of FN stock opened at $96.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.77. Fabrinet has a one year low of $74.57 and a one year high of $126.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FN. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the fourth quarter worth about $4,611,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the fourth quarter worth about $284,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the fourth quarter worth about $1,401,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

