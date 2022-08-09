StockNews.com Lowers GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet raised GAMCO Investors from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

GAMCO Investors Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GBL opened at $20.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $540.11 million, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. GAMCO Investors has a 12-month low of $18.30 and a 12-month high of $29.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.06.

GAMCO Investors Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 13th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 12th. GAMCO Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GBL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of GAMCO Investors in the 4th quarter worth about $578,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of GAMCO Investors by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 53,420 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of GAMCO Investors by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,495 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of GAMCO Investors by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GAMCO Investors by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. 33.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GAMCO Investors Company Profile

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

