StockNews.com Lowers JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) to Sell

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on JetBlue Airways to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of JetBlue Airways from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JetBlue Airways presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.61.

JetBlue Airways Price Performance

JBLU traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.47. 9,824,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,328,323. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.56. JetBlue Airways has a 52-week low of $7.87 and a 52-week high of $16.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.36). JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 5.53% and a negative return on equity of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.64) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JBLU. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 35.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,074,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $135,659,000 after buying an additional 2,366,863 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,103,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,138,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 420.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,250,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,359 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 2,816.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 959,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,345,000 after purchasing an additional 926,636 shares during the last quarter. 78.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

