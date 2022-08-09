StockNews.com Upgrades LiveRamp (NASDAQ:RAMP) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LiveRamp (NASDAQ:RAMP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

LiveRamp Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ RAMP opened at $24.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -20.92 and a beta of 1.07. LiveRamp has a 52-week low of $22.32 and a 52-week high of $58.74.

LiveRamp (NASDAQ:RAMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $141.73 million during the quarter. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 14.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. As a group, research analysts forecast that LiveRamp will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier; Safe Haven, an enterprise data enablement platform; LiveRamp Data Marketplace, a solution that seamlessly connects data owners' audience data across the marketing ecosystem; and AbiliTec, an offline identity resolution platform.

