StormX Price Hits $0.0084 on Top Exchanges (STMX)

StormX (STMX) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 9th. One StormX coin can now be bought for about $0.0084 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. StormX has a market capitalization of $84.11 million and approximately $6.77 million worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, StormX has traded down 0.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,869.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004373 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004375 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003854 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004367 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00037152 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.49 or 0.00128947 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00064506 BTC.

StormX (CRYPTO:STMX) is a coin. It was first traded on November 6th, 2017. StormX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. StormX’s official website is stormtoken.com. The Reddit community for StormX is https://reddit.com/r/stormxio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. StormX’s official Twitter account is @stormxio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The STMX token is an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, written in Solidity. The STMX token is very much like the STORM token with 18 decimals and a maximum total supply of 10,000,000,000.STMX token team – 'The new StormX brand solidifies our original vision of a single, go-to app with the mission to “Earn anywhere, anytime, from any device”. Our goal since the very start has been to empower users around the world and increase their earning potential using the power of blockchain. Our white paper focused on three main products — Play, Shop, and Gigs. With the launch of the Shop feature late last year, we are now two-thirds of the way to our final goal. Read more about our Shop feature launch here.' “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StormX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StormX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StormX using one of the exchanges listed above.

