Suntory Beverage & Food (OTCMKTS:STBFY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Suntory Beverage & Food (OTCMKTS:STBFY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.84-$1.84 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.57 billion-$10.57 billion.
Suntory Beverage & Food Stock Performance
Suntory Beverage & Food stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.81. 23,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,257. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.20. Suntory Beverage & Food has a fifty-two week low of $17.14 and a fifty-two week high of $22.90.
About Suntory Beverage & Food
