Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.50- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.20 billion-$7.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.17 billion. Super Micro Computer also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $2.07-$2.32 EPS.

Super Micro Computer Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI traded down $2.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 738,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,886. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.46 and a 200-day moving average of $44.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.36. Super Micro Computer has a 12-month low of $34.11 and a 12-month high of $61.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SMCI. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Super Micro Computer to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Loop Capital upped their target price on Super Micro Computer from $60.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

Insider Activity at Super Micro Computer

Institutional Trading of Super Micro Computer

In related news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.95, for a total value of $519,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,983.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMCI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the first quarter valued at $126,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the first quarter valued at $259,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 6.9% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the first quarter worth $917,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

